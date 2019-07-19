IIT-Madras Pioneers Maiden techMBA Programme for Undergraduate Students



Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a first-of-its-kind programme, titled ‘techMBA’, for its undergraduate (UG) students from all the engineering streams. IITM is planning to introduce this unique programme from the Academic Year 2019-20 and the students will be awarded two degrees i.e. Engineering UG Degree (B.Tech) and Master’s degree in Management (MBA). The program differentiate itself from others by its learning outcomes, curriculum design and pedagogy, that leads to club the academic rigour with the organizational trenches.



Bringing forward this unique position of the techMBA program, Prof. G. Arun Kumar, Head – Department of Management Studies, IITM, comments, “We believe techMBA program would be a trendsetter academically and a game changer professionally. We look forward to collaborating with the far-sighted corporations to invest our energies in the development of the next generation millennial talent founded on the pillars of technological depth, managerial breadth and business wisdom”.



During the third and fourth years of all UG programs, department of management studies will offer the foundational techMBA. Also, in order to opt for this course, the eligibility criterion includes CGPA, departmental aptitude test and/or personal interviews.



However, the program will be part of the Five-Year Inter-Disciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes and is conceptualized by the Department of Management Studies (DOMS), IIT Madras. This one-of-a-kind programme helps students to prepare intensely for their career whether its Management innovators in industries or Thought leaders in consultancies or technopreneurs in deep technology domains. Along with this, students also get the chance for academic exchange programmes with world-renowned universities which evinced interest in offering specially designed courses.



