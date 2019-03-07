Thadomal Shahani Centre For Management invites executives to get an MBA from top ranked Anglia Ruskin University (UK), by studying in Mumbai through a progression route



Deciding to study MBA is a big decision for aspiring managers. An MBA graduate degree will offer you a wealth of advantages, especially when it's from a well-regarded top university/college. Getting a high salary after graduation, landing a management position, or even becoming your own boss are just a few other advantages. In line with this, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management has collaborated with Anglia Ruskin University for a progressive 12 months MBA executive program that opens for admission from 23rd March 2019.



An MBA from a globally top ranked UK University will be recognized all over the world, however getting one will cost you at least 40 lakh or more. ARU & TSCFM offers the chance to do all of that at a 90% reduced fee through classes in India. The course will provide Project Management Skills, Business Research Methods, Information Technology, Finance Management & Strategy, Marketing Management, Human Resources Management, Advanced Excel, Business Communications & Creative Thinking and Economics – Micro & Macro. Graduates of this degree will experience the best stepping stone to progress to the ARU MBA.



Akhil Shahani, Managing Director, Thadomal Shahani Group, said, “It is certainly a unique opportunity that we have been able to create for our students. The curriculum proposed by Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management in association with ARU will definitely give students an edge over others in terms of knowledge and professionalism. It is a chance to get international level education to aid them to make the best of professional opportunities in the future’’



In addition, this program helps you achieve the following qualifications in 12 months:



1. MBA from Anglia Ruskin University



2. Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from EduQual (UK)



For registration, students can log on to https://ask.careers/courses/professional-diploma-in-digital-marketing/ or contact - 022 6670 1111/ 8828424404



Program Details



* Start date: June 2019



* Duration: 12 months



