upGrad in collaboration with Duke Corporate Education launches a Product Management Certification Program



upGrad, an online education platform, partners with Duke Corporate Education, the executive education wing of Duke University, to launch a Product Management Certification Program. This five-month program is projected to provide rigorous hands on experience along with case studies and projects for students, under the guidance of renowned faculty from Corporate Education.



This program intends to assist the students by providing a wider knowledge in the product development life cycle - user research, user centered-design, minimum viable product, product planning & development, product analytics, user engagement & growth, product marketing, and leadership skills. It also offers industry mentorship sessions with experienced product managers.



Speaking at the launch of the program, Michael Chavez, CEO, Duke Corporate Education says, “Product management is an area of great potential for India’s booming technology and start up sector. Our Product Management program, co-certified by upGrad will give working professionals the opportunity to build the right skills required to excel in this domain. With upGrad’s highly effective online learning pedagogy, local industry knowledge & Duke CE’s world-renowned academic capabilities and expertise in executive education, we are confident of delivering a powerful program experience for all our students.”



The product managers form the core to drive the growth of technology driven start-ups, an area where India ranked third, as per industry association, NASSCOM. And thus, the product managers typically earn 30-50 percent higher than the general project manager roles. However, there remains a vast supply gap as it’s difficult for the recruiters to find the right candidate with relevant skills & experience in this domain, thus implying a clear need for a structured program to furnish working professionals with the pre-requisite skill-set.



Ronnie Screwvala & Mayank Kumar, co-founders of upGrad, states, “The Indian product ecosystem is growing rapidly and right now, product management is an extremely exciting job – but one needs to cultivate a very specific skill set in order to become a product manager. upGrad’s Product Management Program in partnership with Duke CE can help to bridge the gap between what product managers need to do and what they are taught, by providing not only a structured coursework but also a mentorship framework – wherein you can interact with industry experts and the best of faculty from Duke CE.”



