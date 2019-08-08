MG Motor India’s ‘Worth Waiting For’ Programme to Support Girl Child Education



MG Motor India, world-famous for sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series plans to focus on educating the girl child with HECTOR. The company’s objective to gender diversity and community development has made them roll out a ‘Worth Waiting For’ programme for people who have booked the MG HECTOR. The customers will be part of the social cause as they wait for the scheduled vehicle delivery.



Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, says, “The ‘Worth Waiting For’ programme allows our customers to take part in making a difference and enabling a significant cause that can transform communities. This contribution made by MG would be in addition to its initiative of sponsoring the education of one girl child for every HECTOR sold in the country, as part of its partnership with IIMPACT. These initiatives represent our commitment towards encouraging women empowerment and enabling change grounds-up, as well as giving back to the community in India. We hope the customers who are waiting for their HECTOR delivery can find satisfaction in the fact that their wait will help transform a little girl’s life”.



For every two weeks of wait for the MG HECTOR customers, the carmakers will donate towards the education of one girl child as the company extends its partnership with IIMPACT NGO. However, MG HECTOR is sold out for 2019 with over 28,000 bookings and the company plans to increase its production by September this year. Across the variants, the vehicle has waiting periods of up to six months. Earlier this year, MG Motors have signed an MoU with IIMPACT NGO for taking up 30 learning centres in place including remote villages and providing free education to the girl children. Also, MG Motors plans to extend the programme further with various NGOs to improve the support system for underprivileged women.



Established in 1924, Morris Garages’ vehicles were popular with many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family. Being one of the world’s oldest car brands, MG now evolved into a modern, futuristic and innovative brand over the last 95 years. In India, the company has started its manufacturing operations at its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.



