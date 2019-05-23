IIT Hyderabad & TalentSprint Launches Executive Program on AI, Machine Learning & Blockchain



IIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint announce the All India roll out of their executive programs on Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning along with Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies for industry professionals. Previously this program was launched in Hyderabad and Bangalore in 2018. As a solution to the rapid increase in the demand of competencies such as AI, Machine Learning and Blockchain, this program projects to fulfill the demand for deep tech expertise in all major technology hubs of the country.



Prof. P. J. Narayanan, Director of IIIT-Hyderabad states, “As a major research-led institution, we are gratified to see this kind of interest in our deep-tech executive education programs. Our top-ranked AI research groups at the Kohli Centre for Intelligent Systems, and our emerging Blockchain Centre of Excellence, through these programs, have been able to convey the recent research advancements to the industry. In return, our researchers are benefitting from insights into challenging industry problems. By extending these executive programs across the nation, we believe the give and take between our institution and industry will reach a whole new level.”



Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO & MD of TalentSprint says, “2018 was the launch year for the cities Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and we used that opportunity to perfect these deep-tech programs. We successfully combined theory with practice, academic rigor with industry experience, onsite with online. The substantial popularity of these programs has encouraged us to launch this updated nationwide format. The click and mortar model of select campus visits and ongoing online engagement makes it very convenient for busy tech professionals, irrespective of their location.”



The All India Program is expected to be delivered over 18 weeks in a hybrid format. And the program intents to provide three campus visits to IIT Hyderabad and live interactive online classes for the remaining weeks.







