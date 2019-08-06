Chandigarh University Join Hands with Pearson VUE to Organize New CU-Scholarship Admissions Test



One of the global leaders in computer-based testing, Pearson VUE joined hands with Chandigarh University to provide CU-Scholarship Admission Test that aims at recognizing talents, potential, achievements of students at the UG admission stage and providing an opportunity to study at the university as well as win scholarships.



Commenting on this, Prof. (Dr.) R.S Bawa, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, says, “As a world-class education institution, it’s essential that we have exam delivery standards of the highest quality and ensure that we have the right processes in place to maintain our reputation for academic excellence. Pearson VUE really set the benchmark for meeting our requirements in terms of the reliability and flexibility around scheduling exams and we’re confident that this new testing model will raise the profile of our academic programs among potential candidates all over the country”.



Students can sign in and register with Chandigarh University through a single sign on (SSO), complete their registration and scheduling and even view their exam history. The system is planned to make it as user-friendly and easier for the student and this can benefit from a new shortened timeframe between when they register with Chandigarh University. However, students who scored 50 percent or above in their secondary education can apply for the CUSAT admissions test.



Dibyalok Chetan Sharma, Senior Director, Client Development – India & SAARC, Pearson VUE, comments, “Our university admissions business is growing across India and this is on account of the strength of our footprint in the region, our best-in-class service to our clients and the seamless experience our testing provides to candidates. We look forward to working with Chandigarh University on delivering and administering this important entrance exam which can be life-changing for students”.



Founded in 1997, Pearson VUE delivers a full suite of services from test development to data management, and delivers exams through the world’s most comprehensive and secure network of test centre in almost 180 countries. Pearson VUE also owns Certiport, a global leader in foundational IT certification solutions and is a business of the world’s leading learning company.



Read More News:



Shah Says Article 370 to Go, J&K no More a State



ISRO Shares Chandrayaan Pics, Students to See Landing



