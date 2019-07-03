AnantU Onboards Dr. Anunaya Chaubey as its New Provost



Anant National University (AnantU) appoints Dr. Anunaya Chaubey – former Deputy Dean of Young India Fellowship (YIF), which is the flagship postgraduate program of Ashoka University - as its Provost. As the Deputy Dean of YIF, Dr. Anunaya has done major contributions in conceptualizing, launching, and scaling the program.



On his appointment, Dr. Anunaya states, “It is an exciting beginning to an onward journey. In a very short while, AnantU has established itself as one of the forerunners in Design education by rethinking the pedagogy and the curriculum, and bringing together renowned practitioners and faculty from around the world in one campus. We will continue our efforts to prepare designers who are able to evaluate various perspectives and conflicting concerns, and build a comprehensive understanding to make a meaningful, tangible impact on the world they operate in”.



Dr. Anunaya holds a PhD in English Literature from Patna University. For over a period of thirty years, he has taught English Literature, Art, History, and Criticism in India and other countries across the world. Apart from teaching Literature and Criticism in Patna University for twenty years, and being its Principal, Dr. Anunaya has also rebuilt the University’s College of Arts and Craft as one of the top Art institution in the country. Later, the Mauritius government invited him to seek his assistance in setting up the college of Fine Arts in the Rabindranath Tagore Institute, Mauritius. In 2003, Dr. Anunaya was appointed as the Secretary of Bihar Lalit Kala Academy for his excellent administrative acumen, scholarship, and deep interest in culture and Arts. He has served at the grass root level for three years to document folk art tradition in visual arts in Bihar, and has also organized workshop for folk and mainstream artists from Bihar, in association with national and international artists.



Lately, while working at Ashoka, Dr. Anunaya taught a course on Art Appreciation, which was derived from multiple disciplines. It not only assists the students to understand history and contextual evolution of art, but also induces critical thinking and problem solving skills. This course has gained immense popularity and he is teaching it at various institutions such as the Naropa Fellowship, Vedica Scholars Programme, Salzburg Media Academy in Austria, and many more.



When asked about his future plans for AnantU, Dr. Anunaya says, “We are dedicated to building a University with strong institutional collaborations and a robust research culture that attracts the most diverse and ingenious bunch of students. We will continuously strive to deliver on the objective of using education to solve problems for the world we live in”.



The Founding Provost, Dr. Pramath Raj Sinha, extended his warm wishes to Dr. Anunaya. He states, “I am delighted to welcome Dr. Anunaya to AnantU. Given his administrative and academic acumen, I am confident that we will be able to fast track the process of building a world-class Design University in India. The University will benefit from the fine blend of Dr. Anunaya’s creative and executive skills, along with his practices rooted in liberal thinking, to nurture young Solutionaries - revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset”.



