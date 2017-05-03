Amazon.In To Double Storage Capacity, Add 5,000 New Jobs In 2017



NEW DELHI: E-commerce company Amazon.in on Tuesday said it is set to double its storage capacity with the addition of 14 new fulfilment centres (FCs) in 2017 in India, including the recently announced seven specialised ones for large appliances and furniture.



The Indian unit of the American e-commerce giant said the additional new seven FCs will be set up in Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to support its regular business, all of which will be fully operational by the end of this quarter.



Besides, the company also announced doubling of storage capacity of the FC in Ahmedabad and six times more space at the urban FC in New Delhi to support increased customer and seller demand.



"We are excited to announce our plans for 2017 which will double our storage capacity to support this exponential growth of Amazon.in. We recently announced seven FCs dedicated to large appliances and furniture and with this capacity doubling, we will now see 41 FCs in India for 2017," Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said in a statement.



"These 41 FCs will bring us closer to our customers and enable thousands of small and medium businesses to fulfil their orders in a cost-efficient manner. With close to 5,000 new jobs created by these 14 new FCs, we continue to remain committed to investing in infrastructure and technology in India."



The company said the new FCs will enable the sellers of the three new states of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, empower more sellers to gain access to and service customers across the country at significantly low operating costs.



"The company's FCs will cover a total area of close to 4 million square feet and offer a storage capacity of over 13 million cubic feet," the statement said.



Currently, over two million products are available for immediate shipping through the network of Amazon's FCs in India.



"It (the company) grew almost 85 pct in the first quarter of 2017 and continues to rapidly expand to tier-2 and -3 cities and more in its aim to deliver to the most remote parts of India," the statement added.



Read Also:

Infosys To Hire 10,000 U.S. Workers, Set Up Four Innovation Hubs

Alibaba's Entry Norms For India-Specific Content Platform

Source: IANS