Retraining a Key Skill in Retaining & Upskilling Employees











The business environment is evolving rapidly by each passing day, thus it is mandatory for every employee to keep themselves updated and be market ready. Companies now vouch on job retraining programs as the measure to enhance their employees’ skillsets as per to the company requirement and employee preference, at the company’s cost. Clutch’s survey reports indicates that around 70 percent of employees prefer to participate in the employer-provided job retraining program, as they want to improvise at their jobs.



Sean Pour, Co-Founder & Marketing Manager at SellMax, states, “Most employees don’t want to be complacent, they want to keep growing. People feel bad when they feel like their skills aren’t advancing.”







