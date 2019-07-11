Retraining a Key Skill in Retaining & Upskilling Employees

By Sangeetha P, Online Content Writer, Siliconindia   |   Friday, 12 July 2019, 01:03 IST
3
4
1
 Print Email


 



traning



The business environment is evolving rapidly by each passing day, thus it is mandatory for every employee to keep themselves updated and be market ready. Companies now vouch on job retraining programs as the measure to enhance their employees’ skillsets as per to the company requirement and employee preference, at the company’s cost. Clutch’s survey reports indicates that around 70 percent of employees prefer to participate in the employer-provided job retraining program, as they want to improvise at their jobs.



Sean Pour, Co-Founder & Marketing Manager at SellMax, states, “Most employees don’t want to be complacent, they want to keep growing. People feel bad when they feel like their skills aren’t advancing.”
SPOTLIGHT
IISc database on peninsular Indian
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Sunday announced its database of flora in peninsular..
ISRO unveils 'Young Scientist'
State-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced the launch of its Young ..
Inland, coastal maritime technolog
The Ministry of Shipping, under its flagship Sagarmala Programme, is setting up a state-of-the-art..
Presidency University to offer
Presidency University is coming up with a specialised course in cyber security at its new campus, ..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.