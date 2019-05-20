Pipeliner CRM Collaborates with Colleges to Introduce Technology in Sales & Retail Programs at University Level



Pipeliner CRM, a sales enablement tool for sales people has partnered with colleges to bring-in technology in Sales Higher Education Council by hosting the inaugural meeting at the Jonathan, Club in Los Angeles on April 18th, 2019. The founding schools promised to build an organization to offer the specific teaching of sales technology in sales and retail programs at the university level.



Daniel Strunk, Chair, DePaul University, comments, “This is another important step in preparing the next generation of sales professionals to gain proficiency in sales technologies such as CRM. By establishing a Higher Education Council focused specifically on technology in sales, we are laying the groundwork for the teaching technology becoming an established part of every sales curriculum. On behalf of all the founding schools I would like to thank Pipeliner CRM for sponsoring and supporting our efforts with their technology, their financial help and the direct engagement of their executive team".



The notable founding schools include, Bradley University, California State Poly-Technical University Pomona, DePaul University, Indiana University, North Carolina A&T University, Texas State University, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, University of Houston, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Tyler and Winona State University. The council will be establishing a research agenda to deliver academic and practitioner focused insights and will also develop tools and guidelines on how to make use of technology into the higher education sales programs.



Commenting on the partnership, Nikolaus Kimla, Founder & CEO, Pipeliner CRM, says, “Working with and supporting this new Higher Education Council is a great honor as we believe that the salesperson of the future will be constantly leveraging technology and CRM will become the core operating system of business and as such we are delighted to help lay those foundations now”.



Established in 2009, Pipeliner CRM is a sales enablement tool that helps with the pipeline management, analytics and it offers a clear pathway through the sales cycles with guidance on the correct actions to identify key contacts within an organization. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pipeliner integrates with the existing email system and its customer service proactively implements pipeliner for the organization. Earlier this year, Pipeliner announced the release of the first ever Artificial Intelligence functionality for Mobile CRM. Pipeliner is reinventing CRM and leading the market with new ideas and innovations efficiently executed to truly meet the challenges of this digital age.



