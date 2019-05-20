IVY EXEC Ranks SP Jain's Executive MBA Program 7 th in Asia Pacific



SP Jain School of Global Management’s Executive MBA programme is ranked 7th in Asia Pacific and 81st globally in the IVY EXEC (USA) EMBA Ranking. The institute is also ranked 2nd for ‘work-life balance’, 8th for ‘career advancement’ and 9th for ‘curriculum’. The ranking is based on an EMBA perception survey conducted annually by IVY EXEC among a community of one million plus Directors/VPs, C-level Executives and Business Leaders.



SP Jain School of Global Management is a reputed institution offering world class global management education with strong connect with the industry. With maximum professionals from BFSI, Healthcare, ITES, Consulting, Manufacturing Real Estate, Shipping & Logistics, Media and Pharmaceuticals opting for the programme, the research and application based curriculum emphasis on disruptive business model innovations.



“It is a matter of great pride to be ranked amongst Top 10 EMBA programs in Asia Pacific. At SP Jain, it is our constant endeavor to reinvent, re-imagine and innovate to keep up with the changing times. Emerging technologies are transforming businesses everyday at a fast pace. Thus, we are witnessing a trend of continuous learning amongst working professionals to up-skill themselves which has also resulted in increasing the popularity for our executive programs to upgrade themselves and inculcate critical problem solving skills.” says Nitish Jain, President and Director, SP Jain School of Global Management.



This prestigious specially designed 18 month part time EMBA programme facilitates the professionals to discover their unique style of leadership, develop decision making track record, grab challenging opportunities and there by boost their career. With faculties from 29 nationalities, the programme emphasizes not just on the project-based learning, but also develops soft skills through Executive Career Acceleration Program (ECAP), which includes Corporate Interface sessions and the SP Jain Toastmasters Club.



“Our EMBA has been constantly ranked amongst the best executive MBA courses across the globe. This is a testimony of our academic excellence and efforts towards becoming a world-class management which grooms global business leaders.” says Dr. Gary Stockport, Dean, SP Jain School of Global Management - EMBA program and Professor of Strategy.



With an array of courses including undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and professional technology programs, the average student composition of the class is 20 percent from Junior Management, 55 percent from Middle Management and 25 percent from the Senor Management, with students having 10 plus years work experience.



Read More News:



68% turnout in Karnataka's 14 LS seats



Lok Sabha voting mostly concluded in south India