IIT Madras Collaborates with Mahindra Pride Classroom to Organize 'Startup Job Utsav'



IIT Madras Incubation cell and IITM Research Park & TiE Chennai collaborate with Titan LeAP & Mahindra Pride Classroom to organize the first edition of 'Startup Job Utsav'. This is to connect the IITM Incubated startups & MEMS’s in Chennai to new engineering talent pool in rural TamilNadu.



During the welcome speech Padma Jayaraman, National Director, Mahindra Pride Classroom, Says, “Today, you get to experience this vibrant and aspiring startup ecosystem. Make the best use of the opportunity to explore and enjoy what IITM Research Park can offer. Attend the interview today with cheer and confidence and don’t let the stress of the result affect you.”



Over 40 technology Startup participated in the event held at IITM Research Park. This event served as a platform for the startup to utilize the aspiring minds from various Tier2 & Tier3 cities of TamilNadu.



At the inaugural Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Co-Chairman, IITMIC and IITMRP, states, "Today, the best minds of the country are either working in startups or leading one and IIT Madras has by far the best startup ecosystem. Every startup coming out of here is totally unique and really touching the sky. This is your time to get into them, make a difference to your life first, then to the startups and then to the country.”



Over 500 Graduates from technology institutes of rural area in TamilNadu, affiliated to Anna University took part in the event, and explored the various job opportunities. The training on Employability & Life skills were already given to the graduates who were to take part in the event.



"There is several employability skills that students need to know to be job ready. I am very pleased to see how Mahindra Pride, with their employability program & life skills program, is imparting these invaluable skills to the generation today,” says Shankar, President of TiE-chennai & Director of IITMIC Board.



Mahindra Pride Classrooms provide everything from enhancing employability to skills module, mainly focusing on Skill upgradation, communication skills, Life skills, Aptitude, Interview, Discussion, and Digital Literacy for time duration of 54 hours. This module is delivered through 1307 classrooms to 56,380 students of selected University/ Colleges/ Polytechnics across Kerala, TamilNadu, Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



