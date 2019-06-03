Dr. Christine Demen Meier Takes Charge as Les Roches's Managing Director



Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, appoints Dr. Christine Demen Meier as its new Managing Director. Its campuses are located at Switzerland, Spain, and china.



Christine possess more than 20 years of entrepreneurship experience in the field of hospitality, which includes creation, implementation, and management of new hotels & restaurants. Based out of Switzerland, Christine will monitor the branches across Spain and China.



Before joining Les Roches, Christine led the development of entrepreneurial programs at Glion Institute of Higher Education. She for the first time developed interest in the hospitality education in 1998 at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), while conducting research activities and developing the institutions relationship with hospitality industry. She further developed partnerships with organizations including Danone Professional, Nestlé Professional & Unilever Food Solutions, Saviva, and Metro that led to the creation of three Research Chairs.



Apart from her academics and entrepreneur achievements, Christine holds an extensively rich consulting experience in hospitality & restaurant management, by serving the companies in Switzerland, Ivory Coast, Turkey, Madagascar, and Ukraine.



Commenting on her appointment, Christine says, “I am excited to join Les Roches and honored to contribute to an institution that is already a global reference in hospitality management, as evidenced by the recent QS ranking. What primarily distinguishes Les Roches is the diversity of its students, its international footprint with three campuses as well as the sense of entrepreneurship & innovation that unites the community. Understanding diversity, being agile and developing an entrepreneurial mindset will be important characteristics on the job market of the future. I am committed to further building this unique DNA, leading student-centric initiatives and academic programs to promote the unique character of Les Roches.”



Christine holds a PhD in Management Science from Caen Normandy University in France, and has earned an MBA in Integrated Management from the University of Applied Sciences Fribourg (HEG-FR), Switzerland.



