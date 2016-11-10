eBay India Lays Off 100 Workers At Bengaluru Centre



NEW DELHI: E-commerce major eBay has laid off about 100 employees at its technology centre in Bengaluru and is shifting work to other global centres.



When contacted, an eBay India spokesperson said eBay regularly reviews its operational structure as a normal course of business.



"Today, we announced some changes to our global product and technology team. As a result, we are reducing our overall technology workforce in Bangalore and shifting work to other global centres around the world," the spokesperson said.



The Bengaluru centre will now focus on eBay India -dedicated product and development work, the spokesperson further said.



While the company did not disclose the number of people to be impacted by the decision, sources said about 100 people have been laid off. The centre had over 300 people.



"We remain committed to India and will continue to invest in core product and technology development for eBay India (www.Ebay.In)," the spokesperson said adding that there is no other reductions plans in near future.



Source: PTI