UBI, NIIT To Offer PG Diploma In Banking And Finance



NEW DELHI: United Bank of India and NIIT Institute of Finance Bankingand Insurance Training (IFBI), a subsidiary of NIIT Ltd, will offer a 12-month post graduate diploma course in bankingand finance.



The course, offered at NIIT University, will equip newly recruited probationary officers with robust skill sets and vital insights needed to undertake various roles as versatile banking professionals, NIIT IFBI said in a release.



"The 12-month Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance aims to develop and empower professionals with necessary skills and knowledge in context of modern-day banking and financial services," it added.



It aims to develop competencies in four dimensions -- domain knowledge, technology, application and customer service.



On successful completion of the program, the probationary officers will join United Bank of India.



Source: PTI