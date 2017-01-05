The Hottest Job Trends In 2017







BENGALURU: Even though demonetization has shaken the Indian economy, the IT and tech trends are booming. Most of the organizations are in a rush to hire more employees. Since digitalization is ruling the organizations today, software engineers and web developers have a good scope of getting into an organization. Also as there are numerous startups’ joining the market adding hope for every tech guys especially the software engineers.



Data and analytics are also part of the trend, making organizations hire data scientists to improve streamlining. As the organizations grow, the need of human resource management also grows. This makes the HR department to be improved in organizations, opening opportunities for new candidates.



The evolution of IT and AI has been part of serious discussions last year assuming them to be job cutters. But the current scenario reflects that the improvement in technology will not cut jobs but will reduce the work loads of Individuals. Since AI is becoming the new trend, AI developers and engineers will have better opportunities to showcase their expertise. Electronics as well as electrical engineers will also have chances in organizations leveraging the power of AI as most of the AI chips have to be efficiently designed and programmed by an expert.



As the economy is growing today, organizations will also mature, offering better salary and a reasonable hike. According to Business insider, Dr. Dr. Andrew Chamberlain Chief Economist, Glassdoor, states in a report that “Economic history teaches us that many other industries have followed the same general pattern as the tech industry is following today. New technologies develop. Early firms grow fast, are flush with cash, and innovate. Eventually those technologies mature, growth rates slow down, and companies come back to Earth, eventually turning their attention to costs and traditional profit margins.”



