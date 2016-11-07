Poor Culture Severely Affects Attrition Rate in offices of India







BENGALURU: Everyone likes to be valued and numerous studies reveal that there is a psychological effect of workplace gratitude and appreciation on an employee.



TimesJobs conducted a similar study for India Inc. and has come out with shocking figures. It says, nearly 90 percent employees would hang on to a job for a longer time if they feel appreciated and being recognized (quite often) for the part of work they do.



“It’s not a tough task to make employees feel valued at work. Companies should ensure this by appreciating, recognizing and rewarding your employees. It is a highly effective and proven strategy for improving employee engagement and business output. Therefore, creating a formal structure for employee recognition is very important,” Nilanjan Roy, head of the strategy, Times Business Solutions told ET.



However, the study also spills the beans on the current scenario of the industry sectors where only 41percent employees acknowledged of being appreciated for the work they do. Sadly, 59percent of employees aren’t being appreciated for their contribution to work.



Industry-Wise Analysis



The industry-wise analysis unveiled that 87 percent employees working or IT, Telecom, ITeS and internet sector, receive much less appreciation by their manager or bosses. The proportion for not receiving any sort of appreciation is as low as 75 percent and 70percent in the automobile industry and BFSI sector, respectively. On the other side, a 52 percent affirmative response in manufacturing and retail sectors hold the portfolio for its appreciative environment from their bosses.



Gender-Wise analysis



The number of unappreciated males is higher than that of females, suggests a gender-wise analysis. Unsatisfied appreciation for males accounts to 85 percent and there are 63percent female employees who are appreciated either less or almost never. If the working class is divided into 3 levels—junior level, middle level and senior level employees, the appreciation lack percentage are 62, 80, and 50, respectively.



About 70percent employees, according to the study, admitted that career advancement opportunities at their workplace would be a form of appreciation to them. 44 percent employees like to be appreciated by receiving regular rewards & recognitions, 37 percent find happiness in a pay raise appreciation, while a more challenging work profile is the best form of appreciation to 22 percent employees.



Likewise, nearly 20 percent employees feel appreciated on finding flexibility options such as work from home, flex schedules, and telework. And for 11 percent, the authoritative work and decision-making power gives them the pleasure of working and feel of appreciation.



Gloomy figures in the report show why it is still late for India to attain a sustainable competitive advantage, which only requires practicing simple techniques of appreciation inside organizations.



