Online Hiring Activity Rises 10 Pct In April: Monster.Com



NEW DELHI: Online hiring activity in India saw a 10 pct rise in April over last year led by telecom and BFSI sector, but organisations have remained cautious amid macro-economic shifts like global slowdown and automation.



The Monster Employment Index for April stood at 268, up 10 pct over last year and higher by 2.68 pct over the previous month.



"The MEI depicts relative signs of recovery in the pace of online hiring in April 2017. The 10 pct growth is an evidence to a steadily growing employment market," Monster.com Managing Director. APAC & Middle-East, Sanjay Modi said.



Modi said the job market saw its fair share of detractions like demonetisation, global slowdown and automation. Following emergence of robotics and automation, demand for a certain set of workforce with a different skill set has come up.



"Organisations however are a bit cautious and gauging the effects of these macro-economic shifts," he added.



Among sectors, there was a surge in online recruitment activity for banking/financial services, insurance (BFSI) sector, where year-on-year growth rate improved from 24 pct in March 2017 to 31 pct in April 2017.



The telecom/ISP topped all monitored sectors charting a 40 pct year-on-year growth.



In terms of occupations, online demand exceeded the year-ago level in eight of the 13 occupation groups monitored by the Index. There was a significant increase in demand for sales and business development professionals.



City-wise data shows Kolkata (up 28 pct) was followed by Baroda (up 27 pct) recorded steepest annual growth.



While Mumbai witnessed a flat growth at 6 pct; the annual growth trend in Delhi-NCR eased to 4 pct followed by Bangalore at one pct, the report noted.



Source: PTI