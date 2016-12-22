Keeping a Two-Page Resume is Always the Best Option to Impress Employers







BENGALURU: A recent survey conducted by TimesJobs suggests that recruiters are never interested in a CV longer than two pages. The survey also reveals that about 43 pct pinpoints the importance of a CV’s length and the role it plays in ensuring a job for the candidate. Furthermore, about 80 pct employers claimed two-pages as the ideal length for a CV, and 20 pct were even interested in a single-page. Therefore, it can be assumed that candidates with a two-page CV always have an opportunity to get shortlisted for an interview.



According to the study, 46 pct employers say that the recruiters are likely to reject CVs that lack specific details related to the job role applied by the job seekers. Clarity plays a key role; a CV should be transparent enough to highlight specific details about the candidate’s field of study.



“Your CV should be looked at as your elevator pitch – it is that small window of opportunity that you have to get the employer interested enough to call you for a detailed discussion. It is a good practice to get an outside expert's help to highlight what you do best,” states Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions. He further says that the recruiters can identify the candidate’s area of excellence, and it could turn out to be an advantage for the candidates.



Based on the response received by 55 pct of the total employers surveyed, avoiding spelling mistakes and silly grammatical errors are always the crucial factors for a job seeker to make a decent first impression.



Read Also:

'On the Bench'- Take it as an Opportunity to Gain Valuable Knowledge and Skill

Alibaba Launches 'Global E-Commerce Talents' Programme In India



