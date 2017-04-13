Info Edge Brings AmbitionBox Under Its Fold



NEW DELHI: Info Edge (India), the parent company of online recruitment portal Naukri.Com, today said it has brought AmbitionBox under its fold.



AmbitionBox is a discovery platform that assists job-seekers with company reviews, company information, interview tips and advice.



"AmbitionBox enriches a job-seeker's journey and helps them make an informed choice. This ties into our core purpose of connecting job-seekers to jobs and companies which are relevant and the right match for them," Info Edge co-promoter, MD and CEO Hitesh Oberoi said.



Through onboarding, the company bought over the domain, content and business of AmbitionBox, and Mayur Mundada and Subramanya T H, founders of AmbitionBox, joined Info Edge to develop the site further with the help of Naukri resources, a company release said.



"Mayur and Subramanya have built a valuable product which will immensely benefit the 50 million job-seekers on Naukri," Oberoi added.



The company, however, did not disclose any financial details.



The move strengthens the service suite offerings for the brand and makes job search "a more holistic experience". Users can log in to the platform and share their interview advice and company reviews anonymously or otherwise while job-seekers benefit from the content.



"We believe Naukri and AmbitionBox have very strong synergies and hence, it made complete sense for us to join hands," Mundada said.



