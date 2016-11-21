Impress Your Employer with a Perfect CV







BENGALURU: Writing a perfect CV is the road to your dream job. Poorly crafted curriculum vitae might ruin your first impression in front of the HR team. Take a look at these tips that can help you to write an impressive CV.



Employers will probably be busy and don’t spend the whole day to go through all the CV they receive. So, always try to keep the CV short and simple, to keep the readers focused on crucial points. A long and splendid CV will probably make them bored. Also, be clear and precise about what you write. Never lie or upraise yourself when it comes to qualifications and experience.



Begin the CV with a brief summary of your career goals and experience. Also, mention the strengths and abilities in the CV. Always keep an eye on the language and remember to avoid using superlatives to describe yourself in your own words. Stick to important points and avoid ambiguity in sentences. Make it simple. Make sure that you use a single standard font, color, and size throughout the CV. Include all the experiences and projects that you have. While writing the dates and work history, be accurate, and avoid gaps.



HR departments generally perform background check in social Medias and professional networking websites these days. So make sure what you write in the CV is the same as in your LinkedIn profile. Any mismatch can be a question for you.



