

NEW DELHI: Freshers have witnessed a significant jump in their pay package in 2016 over the previous year and the number of jobs offered with a salary package of over 6 lakh grew by 85 pct, says a survey.



In a survey by job assessment firm Aspiring Minds, conducted by fresher jobs portal Myamcat.com, the range of salaries offered to the candidates (graduates with 0-2 years of experience) varied between 1-30 lakh per annum, while most number of salary offers were in the range of 2-3 lakh per annum.



"The number of jobs offered with a salary package of 6 lakh grew by 85 pct from 2015," the survey, which covered nearly 40 lakh job applications for over 6,000 jobs posted by recruiters across India, said.



The most in-demand job role, based on the number of applications received, was software developers. Around 38 pct of the pie of job applications were in the field of software developers/web architects.



The second top job for freshers was marketing and sales.



"Within marketing, digital marketing emerged as the most popular job role with 21 pct marketing jobs available in that sector," it added.



With the rise in big data and data science, the number of job postings for Data Analyst, Data Scientist and Data Engineer saw a rise year-on-year by over 30 pct.



"We see data science and data engineering emerging as job roles this year. In line with the current trend, technical roles such as software developer and non-technical role such as digital marketing took top two spots as the most popular job categories," Aspiring Minds Co-Founder and CEO Himanshu Aggarwal said.



Apart from technical jobs, non-technical fresher job roles that found favour with a large number of companies included marketing and sales, content writing, communications and research.



Read Also:

New Year Bonanza: Jobs Mkt Eyes 8.75 L Hiring In Formal Sector

Follow the Tips and Achieve Your Goals This Year!

Source: PTI