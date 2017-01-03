Follow the Tips and Achieve Your Goals This Year!







BENGALURU: 2016 is a thing of the past and 2017 has entered with all the customary hope and optimism of a new dawn and beginning. New Year resolutions are a part of everyone’s agenda, but they last only till your hangover. It’s the perfect time to sit back a take a long hard look at the things that worked out for you last year and those that didn’t work out for you. The main reason that people don’t stick to their resolutions is that fact that they make too many resolutions and some are just not practical enough to be achieved. Given below is a list of some of the resolutions that you made last year but couldn’t achieve it due to many reasons:



• Resolution: I will get a promotion.



Success at the workplace is very important for any individual who wants to move up the corporate ladder. But getting a promotion is not that easy. Review your goals and team ethics and work on it to make sure your boss notices you. Acing extra jobs and meeting deadlines is another way to show that you're ready for more.



• Resolution: I’ll get a hike.



If there’s one thing that every employee wants, it’s a raise and they try their best to please their superiors. Take stock of your accomplishments and collect solid market value data to make a case to bring to the table before requesting more money.



• Resolution: I’ll develop new skills.



Developing new skills is a must to go higher up on the corporate ladder. Taking the time to learn and excel at new skills can increase your sense of worth. Instead of making big plans and resolutions, take up a course to acquire new skills and hone your abilities. Reading up on industry trends and related subjects gives you an edge.



• Resolution: I’ll grow my network.



Growing your professional network is a must in excelling at your work place. Growing your network can help you find mentors, colleagues and seniors who may lead you to new job opportunities. The key to maximizing your professional network is to work at it actively and diversify it. Diversify your network with people from different industries, backgrounds and age groups. This will help you and always keep you ahead of your competitors.



• Resolution: I’ll go for a career change.



If you are looking for a career change, then you should be proactive about it. Try to think what you are good at and try to hone your skills and concentrate on the skills that you would like to learn. Work at gradually changing your career - may be working part time on the new career while retaining the old job.



Read Also:

New Year Bonanza: Jobs Mkt Eyes 8.75 L Hiring In Formal Sector

Infosys Ends Employment Of General Counsel 'Mutually'