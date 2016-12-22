Essential Skills for a Fast-Changing Job Market







BENGALURU: As job market improves substantially along with technological advancements, it becomes essential to keep up the pace with ever-changing economy. Being updated with the latest advancements not only helps you move up the corporate ladder but also gives you confidence to switch jobs. During your career, you might have come across a point where you feel your skills are no longer matching the industry expectation. It could be a new tool or a programming language; it’s a scary situation if you are not able to cope up with those changes.



Jobs that obligate you to upgrade to a latest technological advancement are IT field, banking and finance, telecom, and infrastructure sectors. Here are few latest skills that will assist you to keep up with the transformation.



Automation Testing



A test engineer checks for vulnerabilities in the software before delivering the build to a client. Previously, enterprises used manual testing method to detect flaws but now as the automation has disrupted the testing field, usage of manual process has reduced drastically.



Most of the companies look for candidates who are well-acquainted with automation technology and have hands on experience in the automation field. By offering enhanced performance in less time, makes the life easy for testing professionals. Certainly, this skill will prevail and evolve in the future.



Digital architect



Digital world is ever-green and it continues to grow exponentially. Digital architect is a modern business and technology architect used to design and build robust and maintainable systems. This tool is essential for integrating ERP, SCM, ecommerce and many more. A Digital architect must be familiar with Java and other logging frame work. With this skill set an employee can have better career in the digital field.



Product Manager



Enterprises in the product based industry are looking for product managers with branding skills for fast-moving consumer goods, who are helpful to the ecommerce market. Candidate who is responsible and have complete knowledge on sales and marketing along with product managing skills will have better scope in the future.



UX Designers: Technology



UX has been around for years and it has evolved tremendously because of the high-usage of mobile, wearable technologies, applications and increased internet usage across the globe. There is no doubt this field is going to flourish in the coming years. Employees in the field of design must upgrade their skills and associate with fields like machine learning, affective science, contextual intelligence, environmental, and material design to see the growth in their career.



