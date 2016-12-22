Employment Opportunities Achieve a New High







BENGALURU: Job market in India is scaling up and things are looking bright on the employment front. Employment outlook has reached a new three and a half year high, according to TeamLease Employment outlook report.



Driven by increased private and foreign investments, growth of knowledge services and the government’s unyielding focus on ‘Make in India’ initiative has led to this positive economic sentiment among leading sectors. However, sluggish growth in several other sectors seems to be leveling off this trend after five successive periods of growth which started in 2014.



The report also brings to light the incremental increase in the employment and business outlook, which was already positive last year. The employment outlook has gone up by 2 percentage points to 95, and business outlook has also increased by the same margin to 97.



Kunal Sen, Senior Vice President, TeamLease, however feels that while employment outlook has increased in various sectors, job growth has been sluggish in few sectors like FMCG and durables, IT, retail, manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure.



Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are the sectors that are leading the charge, followed by telecom which moved up 4 points to 87. New age sectors like IT and ecommerce and startups are also buoyant gaining one point each to reach 99 and 87 respectively.



