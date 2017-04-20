Bosch Skilling Programs Touches Combined Beneficiary Strength



BENGALURU: Auto components major Bosch Ltd today said skilling programs it developed to address demands of India's manufacturing and service industry has reached a combined beneficiary strength of 11,000 over the years.



The program intended at the manufacturing industry comes from a more long-term, 'hard-skills' development perspective, while for the service industry it is more short-term, 'soft-skills' oriented, company officials said.



"We offer training programs at a scale that outweighs our own professional-cum-industrial requirement.



With a combined beneficiary strength of over 11,000 across both programs, Bosch Limited's skilling initiatives are well attuned to the needs of the industry," MD Bosch Limited and President Bosch Group India Soumitra Bhattacharya told reporters here.



He said "Bosh is committed to skilling well before our honourable Prime Minister started Skill India. We will continue doing it because we believe in this company that- we have to give back to our nation. We do it not just for us; we do it for society."



The Company's vocational training program imparted (long term program) at the Bosch Vocational Center.



As of December 2016, around 3,500 individuals passed out, with around 25 pct finding employment outside of India,officials said.



Over four years, 7,500 youth graduated from BRIDGE (Bosch's Response to India's Development and Growth through Employability Enhancement) program, a short-term,'soft-skills' model targeted at employing the youth in the service industry, they said, adding that the primary focus ofthis initiative is to help school dropout youth.



Also over the past two years the company has developed a new training program that focuses on producing high quality skilled artisans, such as carpentry and electrician, officials said.



Apart from developing a "world-class" curriculum, ithas two state-of-the-art training facilities--in Bengaluru focused on carpentry, and in Nashik --focused on electrician, they added.



On scaling the program, Bhattacharya said "the long duration vocational training program will have a limited intake; while short-term job oriented program we plan to go to 10,000 from current 7,500and program for artisans is also part of it, for which we are looking for partners.



Source: PTI