Abrupt Rise in the Pre-Placement Offers are Likely to Boost IIT Recruitments this Year







BENGALURU: Spotting a rapid surge in the Pre-Placement Offers (PPO) this year, students of IITs are also anticipating a growth in placements. Compared to last year, the PPOs for IITs have increased by 25-30 PCT, indicating that the companies are looking forward to hire more students through internships. PPOs are offered by the companies with an aim to grab deserving candidates before the final placements.



"We were a little apprehensive earlier about the job market, but seeing the trend in PPOs this year we certainly see positivity in the overall job market," says NP Padhy, Professor In-Charge of Placement, IIT Roorkee.



Considering the current situation in IIT-Roorkee, companies such as Vodafone, American Express India, and Capital One Financial Services, Accenture and Visa have already hired students through the PPO route. According to NP Padhy, about 300 companies are expected to sign up on IIT campus for the final recruitment process.



The numbers are high in IIT-Bombay as well, with 125 companies already signed up for hiring students through the PPO route. Also, IIT-BHU sighted a rise of about 32 PCT in PPOs, with last year’s 72 to 94 this year. Furthermore, IIT-Kharagpur has also received 150 PPOs and expects to reach last year’s count of 170.



While start-ups are also vying for more talent in the field of engineering, there will be a tough competition in the final placement season. Final recruitment at the IIT campus will begin from 1st December, expecting around 250 companies seeking talent, and about 1,950 students preparing for the season of opportunity.



