5 Tactics to Ride out the Conundrums of IT Industry







BENGALURU: In recent times, Indian IT industry has been one of the most plausible and impactful success stories, in various ways. The pace with which IT start-ups are growing and giving rise to competitive pressures inducing automation everywhere, there could be a bigger hit to employment market for middle- level managers and freshers.



The only way to keep sailing your boat is to always au fait on the latest technology advancements and disruptions. Putting simply, keep learning and upgrading yourselves to new, relevant skill-sets. Learn further in brief how to achieve it:



Be Up-to-date



It is accessible for anyone to stay updated on latest trends just by following top blogs and news trends for technology, according to their relative expertise. It hardly takes 30minutes of your day to go through it. Further, learn via videos on YouTube channels, subscribe it, you can learn basics of anything through videos and other sources of learning. This will help you in gaining insights of what you’re dealing with. If needed, invest in your learning and self-growth; it is the one fine way to excel in the technology landscape.



Keep skill-set sharpened



As you’re already working, or maybe not, try joining talent communities; these are better than career sites when it comes to growth. Along with tech skills, work on your management and interpersonal skills. It is always a plus for candidates competing with individuals with similar tech skills. Demonstrate your expertise in handling projects precisely and completing it before the deadline assigned to you.



If you happen to be coder, do more than that



Hear of the term ‘full stack engineer'? These people have the ability and exposure not limited to development but, testing, operationalzing and delivering. At the same time, it is imperative to stay ahead of the times and aim to be more than a coder.



If you’re keen at coding, your interest will always help you grow. Today, it is one the highly expected qualities from techies.



Can you self-coach?



Top leaders, better say natural leaders have this quality inherent in them and visual in their approach. At instances, many good companies offer you platforms to hone your skills. It may come with a combination of learning e-modules, internal skill-communities, buddy-mentor programs, sessions, and workshops on drifting IT trends.



Beyond all, always be ready to embrace change and the best way to keep up with it is to stay current. Don’t fall asleep at your wheels; your career needs someone very alert to drive it forward!



