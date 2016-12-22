5 Job Profiles That Might Be Stopping Your Growth in Future







BENGALURU: Today, jobs and skills arena are upgrading and evolving continuously. However, with time, some relevant skills became redundant, mostly because of advancement and transformation in working climate at industries.



The industries look for those who can proactively align and cohere themselves delimiting new challenges. "Rapid developments and transformations across sectors are likely to reinvent the way we work. Additionally, jobs that currently don't exist may become the hottest jobs in the future," said Irfan Abdulla, director of talent solutions at LinkedIn India.



Product manager in FMCG sector



Traditional forms of delivery (the way FMCG products reach out to the consumers) are changing and that requires polishing.



FMCG is now hugely connected to E-commerce space, which in turn doesn’t move an inch without social media. So, a product head on some website is responsible for point of sale, branding, dealer distributor work for delivery. This might put traditional FMCG product manager’s job at peril. Salaries vary by 30-35% increment.



Data Analyst in FMCG sector



"The role of a data analyst is itself undergoing a sea change, primarily because better technology is available now to aid in decision-making," said Sumit Mitra, head of group human resources and corporate services at GILAC.



Data is crucial to understand human behavior and response, which ultimately benefits companies to decide and identify trends quickly. This responsibility is currently experiencing a demand-supply gap.



UX designers in technology



Having being evolved from the stylistic endeavor to one that solves spiky technology and social problems, scholars in this field must enhance and correlate their skills with various fields such as machine learning, applied science, contextual intelligence, environmental and material design, etc.



Quality testing in technology



Reportedly, tech companies in the US have got rid of about 63,000 positions this year alone. What brings disruption to this space is automation. “More and more jobs are likely to get reinvented with automation. With the rise in complexity of technology, automated testing will stay and grow.



Digital architect



In IT industry, an enterprise architect shapes the solution for clients and provides the delivery of it. The role embeds responsibilities like integration, ERP, SCM, E-commerce, etc. Besides core language computing, a digital architect must add understanding of Design Patterns, XP, .NET, Java/J2EE or similar industry standards.



15 years of work experience in this can raise your package up to 45-60 lakh a year, said Shiv Agarwal, managing director at ABC Consultants.



